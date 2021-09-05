76-year-old woman struck and killed in Novato collision

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Novato on Friday.

On Friday at 6:10 p.m., officers with the Novato Police Department responded to a vehicle collision on Center Road near South Novato Boulevard.

A responding officer located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle traveling west on Center Road.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the collision.

Investigators determined the 76-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle while walking across Center Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators said it appears alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in the collision.