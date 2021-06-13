77-year-old woman killed, two others injured in Healdsburg crash

article

A 77-year-old woman died and her son and grandson were injured Saturday night after their SUV crashed into a guardrail and overturned on U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 40-year-old Santa Rosa man was driving southbound on the freeway in an Acura MDX about 7 p.m. when the vehicle veered on the freeway's right shoulder and into a guardrail, south of central Healdburg, the CHP said.

The woman, who was in the right passenger seat, died at the scene. Her name was not released.

The driver suffered major injuries and his 10-year-old son, who was riding in the back seat, had minor injuries, the CHP said. Both were hospitalized.

It's not known why the SUV veered into the guardrail. Authorities said it's not believed that alcohol or drugs factored in the wreck.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, please call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.