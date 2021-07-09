8-year-old boy missing in Vacaville safely located
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: VACAVILLE POLICE HAVE SAFELY LOCATED THE 8-YEAR-OLD BOY. Our original story appears below.
Vacaville police said they are looking for a missing 8-year-old black male, Macoy Lenguya, who was last seen around noon today.
Lenguya was last seen walking in the area of Markham Avenue and Manzanita Drive and was wearing a bright orange shirt with a flag on it and navy blue shorts.
He is around 4'05'' in height, weighing 60-70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone sees him, please call dispatch at (707)449-5200.