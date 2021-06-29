82-year-old man goes missing, Santa Clara police ask for help locating him

article

An 82-year-old man is missing Tuesday evening from Santa Clara and police are asking for help locating him, police said.

Chae Chol Sim was last seen walking in the 1900 block of Magdalena Circle at about 3 p.m.

Sim was wearing a navy windbreaker, blue shoes, and blue jeans. Sim has multiple health issues including Alzheimer's disease.

He is new to Santa Clara and does not drive or have a cellphone.

Anyone with information about Sim's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.







