$8M settlement reached for family of Danville teen who drowned during swim class

The family of a Danville teen who drowned during his swim class in 2018 has settled their wrongful death lawsuit with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District for $8 million.

In May of 2018, Benjamin Curry, 15, and 56 other students at Danville High School were treading water for almost 4 minutes when Curry became tired and slipped underwater.

The physical education teacher, Aaron Becker, was reportedly distracted by his cellphone while the teen was drowning.

Curry's body wasn't found until the next class came in.

His parents say the lack of supervision in the class resulted in the death of their son.

The Curry's wrongful death suit against the district and the teacher was set to go to trial next week.

