90-year-old found dead in pickup truck near Dublin

Published 
Dublin
Bay City News

DUBLIN, Calif. - A 90-year-old man who hadn't been seen by neighbors for over a week was found dead in his pickup truck Sunday after an apparent crash into a creek, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 2 p.m., the CHP in Dublin received a call reporting a vehicle in a creek off Eden Canyon Road near Hollis Canyon Road.

The man in the pickup had been missing for about one and half weeks, and his neighbors had gone out to search for him around his property, CHP said. They found him nearby in his Ford F-150, which had overturned into the creek. 

The CHP does not know why his truck left the roadway and traveled down an embankment, but from a tire track mark on the embankment, it appeared the man was leaving his property and was traveling toward his driveway entrance when the crash occurred. The man was unrestrained and when his truck flipped over, his head apparently hit the windshield, CHP said. 

An investigation is currently underway and it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the man's death. 
   