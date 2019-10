article

A brush fire off of Highway 1 and Gazos Creek Road south of Pescadero in San Mateo County is 95 acres and 25% contained, according to CalFire.

The Cabrillo Fire started just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Firefighters continue to build firelines and mop up with favorable wind conditions and lessened fire activity," CalFire said.

