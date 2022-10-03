99th homicide victim killed in Oakland so far this year

A 42-year-old Oakland man was killed Sunday morning in East Oakland, police said.

The man was in a car when someone from outside it shot him at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more information was released.

The East Bay Times reports that this death is the 99th homicide investigated as a homicide by Oakland police so far this year. Oakland police had investigated 105 homicides at this same point last year.

The night before, two Berkeley High brothers were killed at an Oakland party.

No suspects have been arrested in either of these cases and no motive has been revealed.