2 Berkeley High brothers shot and killed at Oakland house party

An Oakland house party largely attended by teens turned deadly on Saturday when gunfire erupted inside a home.

Two brothers, both Berkeley High School students, were shot and killed at a house on the 950 block of Apgar Street, just before 10 p.m.

The brothers were identified by their family as 15-year-old Angel Sotelo Garcia and 17-year-old Jazy Sotelo Garcia.

Two others at the party were also injured during the shooting, and rushed to nearby hospitals.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says she ran outside to help one of those victims, who she says she found laying on the ground, screaming "help me I’ve been shot."

That neighbor says she fashioned a belt into a tourniquet, as she waited for help to arrive.

Police have not released the conditions of the two teens injured in the gunfire.

Officers are still looking for a suspect, and have yet to say what the motive might have been behind this shooting.

The family called their deaths "a tragic and senseless act of violence."

Two teenaged brothers from Berkeley were killed in a shooting at an Oakland house party on Oct. 1, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

According to the GoFundMe organizer, Erika Galavis said that Angel was the younger brother, a "gentle soul who loved and cared deeply for those around him."

He loved a good time, Galavis wrote, and was "constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went."

Jazy was the quieter older brother, Galavis wrote, and he "tended to naturally assume the role of protector."

Galavis called him funny and smart and had been excited to go to college.

The brothers had four other siblings, ages 13, 9, 6, and 3 years.

They leave behind a single mother, who is too grief-stricken to go back to work right now, Galavis said.

Meanwhile, Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel released a statement on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to have learned that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence. Our hearts go out to their family and everyone impacted by this tragedy. Because these were two of our own, we are all feeling this pain collectively and must hold each other especially close and care for one another," the statement read.

The district said that grief counselors would be on hand at the high school during classes on Monday.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Angel and Jazy.