A 6-year-old Fresno girl with terminal cancer treated to early Christmas

Christmas came early for a 6-year-old Fresno girl who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only months to live.

Volunteers joined law enforcement, firefighters, and other community members in Fresno's Woodward Park neighborhood on Saturday in honor of the little girl named Arianna.

Community comes together on Nov. 21, 2020 to throw early Christmas party for 6-year-old Fresno girl with terminal cancer.

In June, she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which carries a median survival time of about nine months. And with the possibility that the little girl might not make it through Christmas, community members, with the help from the organization, Driven_2make_change, were committed to making sure Arianna’s last Christmas would be a magical one.

A 6-year-old Fresno girl with cancer got an early Christmas on Nov. 21, 2020. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

A white limousine brought Arianna and her family to the celebration, where they were surprised by the transformed neighborhood. The street was decked out with festive lights and holiday decorations, volunteers gently sang Christmas songs, and of course, the little girl got a very special visit from Santa Claus.

Santa carried Arianna around to show her the party that was being thrown for her. Arianna was showered with love, attention, and gifts, including a bright pink motorized jeep which she got to drive, bringing a squeal and smile from the little girl.

Local agencies that took part in the celebration included the Fresno Fire Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire, and the California Highway Patrol’s Fresno office.

On Facebook, the CHP posted photos of the event, saying the agency was honored to be with the girl and her family for a “heartwarming evening making an early Christmas dream come true for little Arianna.”