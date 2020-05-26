A bygone tradition, milk delivery surges during coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis is spurring a resurgence in an American tradition. As people hunker down in their homes, milk delivery services are seeing a surge in demand.

The pandemic has been devastating for many businesses but food delivery services have proven essential. Across the country, milk delivery is making a comeback with more people who want to avoid crowded grocery stores.

"It feels good to see the gratitude from people when we deliver," said Seth Burmeister, a South Mountain Creamery milkman.

The once vital occupation of the "milk man" has all but become a relic of the past. Many local dairy farmers have continued the tradition throughout the decades, boosted by the farm-to-table movement and a growing regard for reusable glass bottles.

Long-time customers say the deliveries also come with a side of nostalgia.

"My husband used to do it as a kid and always liked it," said customer Adi Segal. "It's just a pleasant memory for him and he enjoys being able to have that for his kids."

However, it's new customers who have refueled the resurgence.

A dairy farm in Maryland said its clientele nearly doubled in size after stay-at-home orders were implemented there.

"End of March, we saw the first real surge over a weekend, where we might have 50 to 100 people, we had over 800 people sign up," said Tony Brusco, South Mountain Farm Creamery CEO.

It's still too soon to know whether the delivery trend will continue after the pandemic, companies hope their new customers will view the switch to home deliveries as a lifestyle change.

"Certainly some of the things we're adopting now will continue to be part of our lives as we move forward," customer Sarah Henn, said.

Dairy farms are banking on restaurants, schools and other businesses to reopen to help keep them afloat.