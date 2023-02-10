Woman pushing wheelchair killed in San Jose hit-and-run

A woman pushing a wheelchair was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week.

The empty wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road.

Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m.

She sustained major injuries and died at the hospital, police said.

She is the fifth person to die in a traffic death this year, police said.

San Jose has been grappling with a chronic traffic death problem.

Last year, the city saw a 25-year high for traffic deaths when 64 people died in 62 separate traffic collisions.