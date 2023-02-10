Expand / Collapse search

Woman pushing wheelchair killed in San Jose hit-and-run

Published 
Updated 8:25AM
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly hit-and-run in San Jose; wheelchair at scene

A person was killed in San Jose at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road in San Jose. A wheelchair was left at the scene.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman pushing a wheelchair was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week.

The empty wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road.

Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m.

She sustained major injuries and died at the hospital, police said.

She is the fifth person to die in a traffic death this year, police said. 

San Jose has been grappling with a chronic traffic death problem.

Last year, the city saw a 25-year high for traffic deaths when 64 people died in 62 separate traffic collisions.