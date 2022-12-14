Man drives car into tree; latest traffic death in San Jose marks unfortunate record

Another person died early Wednesday morning in San Jose, marking the 62nd fatal traffic collision this year – a new, unfortunate record in more than two decades.

San Jose police confirmed a man drove into a tree near Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

He died at the scene.

His death comes just one day after a woman driving near the intersection of Alma and Pomona avenues was killed after a truck collided with her sedan.

San Jose is at a 25-year high for traffic deaths this year.

In total, 64 people have died in 2022 in 62 separate traffic collisions, meaning there were some collisions that killed multiple people.

The previous record was 60 traffic deaths a quarter-century ago, in 1997.

San Jose has also seen a record 31 pedestrians killed by vehicles this year.

A week ago, 47-year-old Maria Marcelo was struck at Perrymount Avenue and Little Orchard Street near the Plant Shopping Center, while leading a procession to honor an Oaxacan Christmas tradition.