AC Transit offering fare free rides 'until further notice'

Amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, AC Transit said it’s providing free bus rides indefinitely for those essential workers and others who depend on the transit system.

On March 23, 2020, AC Transit began offering fare free rides "until further notice" amid coronavirus outbreak.

The transit agency began its fare free service on Monday asking riders who are able, to board its buses through rear door access.

Passengers who require ADA ramps, mobility devices, or need priority seating may use front door access to board, AC Transit officials added.

Officials also reminded riders and AC Transit employees about safety protocols during the health crisis.

“While operating, we are committed to the collective well-being and health of our riders and employees,” officials said. “Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus.”

The transit agency said it's "committed to serve riders who rely on public transit to conduct essential business and access vital resources such as healthcare." And for now, it will continue to adhere to its regular bus schedules, cancelling only the supplemental school service.

But officials noted that the health crisis was a "rapidly evolving situation" and said that if the need should arise, the agency would implement modified service.

AC Transit is the third largest public bus system in the state. It serves 13 cities in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

To plan a ride, passengers can access AC Transit maps and schedules here.