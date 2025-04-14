AC Transit passenger rubs petroleum jelly on himself during disturbance

The Brief The incident started after a verbal altercation between a man and a teenage passenger on an AC Transit bus. The bus stopped at 2nd Avenue and International where all passengers and the bus operator were instructed to get off. All but the suspect got off, who started shouting, throwing items, and rubbing petroleum jelly on himself.



A passenger on an AC Transit bus was arrested Monday in Oakland after a disturbance involving shouting, throwing items, and rubbing petroleum jelly on himself, authorities said.

Started from an argument

The ordeal began around 9:50 a.m. when a bus operator reported an argument between a man and a teenage passenger.

Deputies were dispatched to 2nd Avenue and International Boulevard, where the bus was stopped. All passengers and the bus operator were instructed to get off.

Suspect refuses to follow orders

All except the passenger involved in the verbal argument got off the bus.

"He did not follow the deputy's instructions and stayed at the back of the bus in an extremely agitated state, shouting, throwing items, and covering himself with petroleum jelly," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and AC Transit said in a joint statement.

Authorities were able to de-escalate the situation, and at 10:52 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without the use of force.

The suspect was transported to Santa Rita Jail and booked on charges including battery on a bus passenger and hindering the operation of a transit system.

The Source: AC Transit and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office



