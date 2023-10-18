Actress Julia Roberts' home for sale in San Francisco

Actress Julia Roberts' house in San Francisco may soon have a new owner.

The house on Washington Street in the Presidio Heights neighborhood is listed as pending on multiple real estate websites.

The five-bedroom, six-bath home had an asking price of just under $12 million.

The house is more than 6,300-hundred-square feet, over five levels and features sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Presidio.

Roberts bought the home back in January 2020, for around $8 million.

