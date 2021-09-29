Adult male killed in shooting, Oakland's 104th homicide this year

article

Police are investigating Oakland's 104th homicide of 2021 after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. at 8300 International Boulevard at 83rd Avenue. There, they found the victim suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed by officers, but the victim succumbed to his wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is not being identified until next of kin is notified.

Police are investigating the incident, but did not say if any suspect information was available or if any arrests were made. There were no other reported injuries connected to this shooting. It is not clear what led up to the gun violence.

The city has been plagued by rampant deadly shootings and has recently had to re-examine its policing efforts and how law enforcement is funded.

Officers are leaving the department on average of 10 a month.