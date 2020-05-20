Aerial video: Morgan Hill driver arrested after 3-county CHP chase

A Morgan Hill man is under arrest after leading the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase across three counties.



The chase began in Santa Rosa early Tuesday when a car sped off after being pulled over.

A CHP helicopter picked up the pursuit in Marin.

Speeds hit 120 miles an hour as the car approached the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge.

The car exited in Richmond where the driver and a passenger got out and began walking away.

With the help of the CHP helicopter, Richmond police arrested 23-year-old Anthony Cardenas for reckless driving and evading a police officer.

Richmond police did not say if the passenger in the car was arrested.