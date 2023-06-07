Air India flight departs Russian airport, expected to arrive after midnight at SFO

Air India officials report the flight carrying passengers stranded in Magadan, Russia, has departed and is expected to arrive at San Francisco International Airport just after midnight on June 8.

Air India Flight 173 first departed Delhi, India Tuesday before it had to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan due to a problem with the plane's engines.

Air India says the 216 passengers and 16 crew are now on their way back to SFO. The airline shared video of the rescue plane taking off from Mumbai headed to Magadan Airport.

Many passengers slept in makeshift accommodations on mattresses on the floor due to the limitations of the Russian airport, being located in a remote area.

Air India says the rescue plane is fully stocked with food and supplies.