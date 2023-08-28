Air quality advisory extended due to wildfire smoke

article

Smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to extend an air quality advisory for a fifth consecutive day.

"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible," the air district said, adding, "Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect."

The district warned if residents detected the smell of smoke, they should take precautions to avoid exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed if possible. Air quality officials also advised that those impacted by smoke set air conditioning and car vent systems to the re-circulate mode to prevent outside air from moving in.

"Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses," the BAAQMD said. "Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD."

Officials said elderly people, children, and those with respiratory illnesses were especially vulnerable.

The air district said it would be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the wildfires.

Among the large fires in California was the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County which has consumed more than 19,200 acres.

The Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County has charred more than 70,700 acres.

Bay Area residents can check updated air quality readings around the region here.