Aircraft crashes near scene of fire fight in Cabazon

An aircraft crashed near the scene of a firefight in Cabazon in Riverside County Sunday evening.

The crash happened sometime before 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, near the intersection of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail.

While officials said the circumstances of the crash were unknown, Cal Fire reported fighting a small brush fire just miles from the area. The Broadway Fire had burned approximately three acres.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large police and fire response in the area, with what appeared to be the propeller of a helicopter near a burn scar.

Officials are still investigating the crash.