Arrest made after 2 stabbed at Atlanta airport, including police officer: Sources

One person is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

Police sources tell FOX 5 a police officer and another person were injured.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was notified immediately about the stabbing.

The extent of their injures has not been released.

The official Atlanta Airport X account posted that the incident has been cleared and that impacts were minimal.

The FAA reports there were no overall delays because of the incident, but some individual flights may be impacted.

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina who was flying out of the Atlanta when the incident occurred, says she was told it was a domestic situation and it is a very "fluid" situation.

A photo posted to Twitter shows people in line at the security gate kneeling down.

A video posted by one of the passengers in the terminal shows a similar scene. Yelling can be heard in the background.

The passengers who were told to kneel can be heard clapping in the video when officials gave them the all-clear.

Photos shared on social media shows the area where the stabbing happened was blocked off.

