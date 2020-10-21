Alameda County allowing most indoor activities to resume limited operations starting Friday

article

Alameda County is allowing most indoor businesses to resume operations at up to 25% capacity.

The announcement comes following the county entering the Orange Tier of the state's four-tiered system for reopening the economy.

Testing positivity and hospitalizations in the county remain stable.

The following activities may start as soon as Friday, October 23:

Indoor family entertainment centers may open activities that are naturally socially distanced, like bowling alleys and climbing walls

Indoor worship services up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less

Indoor movie theaters up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people per screen, whichever is less

Expansion of indoor retail and malls up to 50% of capacity and permitting limited food courts

Expansion of indoor gyms and fitness centers up to 25% of capacity, but indoor pools are not permitted to open

Expansion of outdoor non-contact fitness classes up to 20 people including the instructor

Expansion of wedding and funeral services up to 25% of venue capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

The county reminds everyone to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing.