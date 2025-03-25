Alameda County Fairgrounds closing its stables
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The Alameda County Fairgrounds is set to close its stables and horse training facility after midnight on Tuesday.
Horse racing at the fairgrounds is ending because of financial and regulatory challenges, despite efforts by local politicians to hold races this summer.
Officials say 350 horses remain stabled at the site.
The Alameda County Fair Association is working with local authorities to support displaced workers and families.