Alameda County Fairgrounds opens as mass vaccination site

The Alameda County Fairgrounds, home of county fairs, concerts and car shows, is now the Bay Area's newest mass vaccination site.

Like most of the vaccination sites, it is appointment-only at the Pleasanton fairgrounds. And because of limited supply, those appointments are by invitation only for now.

Officials do hope to expand, as more supply becomes available.

This vaccination site is run, run by Stanford Healthcare - Valley Care and Sutter Health and the Alameda County Health Department.

Right now, they're only vaccinating health care workers and people over the age of 65.

To sign up to be notified, when it's your turn to get a vaccine under the county guidelines you can go to the Alameda County Health Department website.

