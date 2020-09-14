Alameda County first in Bay Area to surpass 20,000 COVID-19 cases

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon include:

Two free pop-up community COVID-19 testing events will be staged in Oakland (air quality permitting) on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, through a partnership between UCSF, United in Health, Oakland Frontline Healers and Black organizations.

On Sept. 18, the free walk-up testing is set to be done from 9

a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency offices, at 9006 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland.

The Sept. 19 free drive-through testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4

p.m. at the Center of Hope Church parking lot at 8411 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland. The goal is, during the two days, to test at least 1,000 African American Oakland residents. Free PPE also will be distributed both days.

---

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department advised residents Monday to get vaccinated against the flu in addition to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The annual flu affects many of the same demographics as the

coronavirus, according to SCCPHD public health expert Rodrigo Garcia-Reyes, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic medical conditions.

Getting vaccinated for the flu will be even more important this

year, Garcia-Reyes said, because the symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus are very similar and the two illnesses could be mistaken for each other if someone has not been vaccinated or tested for the virus.

Many of the same public health practices that help curb the

coronavirus's spread will also help prevent the flu's spread, Garcia-Reyes said.

---

A 52-year-old woman was charged Monday for violating Contra Costa County COVID-19 orders by keeping her Pittsburg bar open with patrons inside drinking alcohol earlier this summer, county prosecutors said.

Kimberly Beatrice Dixon, a Pittsburg resident, is charged with

violating the health order as well as operating her bar, Skorz Sports Bar at 3742 Railroad Ave., with a suspended alcohol license, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Skorz was open on June 11 with people inside even though bars are not currently allowed to be open to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also earlier this year suspended Dixon's license for alleged failure to pay taxes.

Chart courtesy Bay City News

---

As of Monday, at 4 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:



Alameda County: 20,022 cases, 332 deaths (19,819 cases, 320 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 15,424 cases, 189 deaths (15,203 cases, 191 deaths on Saturday)

Marin County: 6,429 cases, 99 deaths (6,429 cases, 99 deaths on

Saturday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 9,011 cases, 64 deaths (8,761 cases, 64 deaths on Saturday)

Napa County: 1,570 cases, 13 deaths (1,543 cases, 13 deaths on

Saturday)

San Francisco County: 10,378 cases, 91 deaths (10,263 cases, 90

deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 9,166 cases, 139 deaths (9,077 cases, 139 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Clara County: 19,613 cases, 283 deaths (19,143 cases, 276

deaths on Friday)

Santa Cruz County: 2,043 cases, 7 deaths (2,043 cases, 7 deaths on Saturday)

Solano County: 5,937 cases, 50 deaths (5,820 cases, 48 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 6,701 cases, 108 deaths (6,623 cases, 108 deaths on Saturday)

Statewide: 757,778 cases, 14,385 deaths (750,298 cases, 14,251

deaths on Saturday)