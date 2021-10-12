Alameda County Sheriff injured in ATV accident

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern was injured in an ATV accident over the weekend but is making a "full recovery," a spokesman said.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said he expects Ahern, 64, to be back at work very soon.

That's after Ahern was driving an ATV/UTV vehicle at the sheriff's training center on Saturday. Details of what was occurring at the time were not provided.

Kelly said he took a turn, fell and landed on his shoulder.

Kelly said he hurt his shoulder and ribs.

Advertisement

"He’s sore, bumped and bruised but will make a full recovery and be back at work soon," Kelly said.