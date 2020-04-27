Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested for drunken fight on boat

article

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was previously charged with child molestation was rearrested on Saturday night for his involvement in a drunken brawl, officials said.

Jason Deitschman, 49, of Castro Valley, was arrested for misdemeanor assault and public intoxication for allegedly choking a man on a boat near Marina Village while under the influence, Alameda police said.

Deitschman, a nine-year sheriff's veteran was already on administrative leave after he was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for sending a 15-year-old girl inappropriate text messages and rubbing her back, authorities said.