Alameda County Superior Court extends closure through May 1

Alameda County Superior Court officials said on Thursday that they've extended the closure of most of the county's courts through May 1 because of the decision by health officials earlier this week to extend shelter-in-place rules until May 3.

May 1 is a Friday, so the earliest Alameda County's courts could reopen would be Monday, May 4, the day after the current shelter-in-place order could expire.

Alameda County court officials said California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye in an order earlier this week authorized all superior courts in the state to issue implementation orders that would extend the time for holding preliminary examinations and criminal arraignments and further continue civil and criminal jury trials.

Alameda County Superior Court Presiding Judge Tara Desautels said that in response to the chief justice's order, she's issued her own order extending the time for in-custody arraignments and preliminary examinations and continuing criminal trial dates by 60 days.

However, court officials said that during this emergency period they are continuing to work with its justice partners and other stakeholders to maintain due process rights and expand and enhance its provision of essential services as resources permit.

The court said one example of that is that its judicial executive committee has approved a new emergency local rule which sets forth an emergency bail schedule that's consistent with Cantil-Sakauye's order.

The court also said it is working with its justice partners to formalize early settlement opportunities that enable cases to be resolved prior to preliminary examinations or jury trials.

In addition, the county's juvenile court said it's implementing remote video appearance opportunities in both dependency and delinquency matters and is doubling its court hearing days.

The court also announced that it's extending its stay of unlawful detainer proceedings, including evictions, through May 3.