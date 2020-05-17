Alameda County superior court to take reservations for some remote hearings

Starting Monday, Alameda County Superior Court will resume accepting reservations for remote hearings on civil, family and probate motions.

The court is taking the step to restore services to the public and will resume remote hearings as permitted by technological and resource constraints, the court announced Friday.

Reservations for all civil, family and probate motions will be accepted, with the exception of motions in unlawful detainer proceedings.

Updates on the court can be found online.