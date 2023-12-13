Alameda County supervisor Keith Carson retiring

article

There's going to be a new supervisor in Alameda County.

Keith Carson, who has represented West Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville and Albany on the board of supervisors, announced he is retiring, first reported by the East Bay Times.

Carson was expected to easily win re-election. He has held the seat since 1992.

But he says after talking and praying with his family, he decided it was time to leave.

He said he is not leaving for health reasons.

The filing deadline for any new candidates was extended until Tuesday night.