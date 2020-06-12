Alameda County will soon allow all retailers to reopen and curbside dining

Alameda County will further loosen restrictions under its public health order next Friday.

On June 19, the county is reopening outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, indoor and outdoor retail, and outdoor fitness classes.

“The indicators we monitor to determine if we should continue moving forward through reopening are stable or improving,” said Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer for Alameda County. “We will continue to have more cases, but the steady increase in hospitalizations and the steep increase in the case rate we were seeing in late May has slowed and the hospitalizations have stabilized."

The county is gradually easing restrictions in 2-4 week increments.

In alignment with California's guidance, indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor dining will be allowed at reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing and safety plans are in place.

Health officials strongly suggest businesses continue focusing primarily on pick-up and delivery options to limit lines and crowds.

Limited religious services are permitted but can only accommodate up to 100 people or less than 25 percent of the building capacity, whichever is lower.