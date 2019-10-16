Alameda family jolted in bed after sedan plows into home

article

A family in bed was jolted on Wednesday morning after the driver of a blue Hyundai sedan plowed into their Alameda home after being in a prior accident moments before.

Alameda Division Fire Chief James Colburn said the accident between the Hyundai and a black four-door sedan occurred at 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue. After that crash, the blue car ended up veering into the home.

In all, he said, there were five patients, although only four went to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Police look on after a blue Hyundai drove into this Alameda home. Oct. 16, 2019 . Oct. 16, 2019

Colburn did not mention why the driver struck the house, where one adult and two children were all in bed.

It's not clear at this point which driver caused the initial crash.