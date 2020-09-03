Alameda police investigating brazen thefts from multiple stores

Alameda police are looking for at least three people they suspect are involved in multiple grand thefts from stores in the city, police said Thursday.

Police posted a video on Twitter they said was made Aug. 20 of a group of people grabbing scores of personal care items from store shelves and stuffing them into bags, one of at least 12 incidents they believe are linked.

"They're taking as much as they can carry," said Jeanette Thompson, who works in the Alameda Police Department's investigations division.

She said the thieves ransack the stores and break into locked cases, adding, "It's just destructive in nature."

Police will not say when the thefts started due to the ongoing investigation. The thefts are occurring at various times during the day.

Thompson said police want to put residents on alert but ask that they avoid getting involved. Instead, if they see such an incident unfold, they could try to be good witnesses by noting what the thieves look like and any identifying marks they may have, such as tattoos.