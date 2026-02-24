Alameda police make arrests after business break-ins

Alameda police say several suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries.

Authorities said between six and nine businesses were broken into early Tuesday morning in various parts of the city.

Video from the scene showed shattered windows at Malaya Tea Room, with plywood covering some of the damage.

"It’s too early to say who all is involved, but we have made some arrests of individuals we believe are involved," Police Chief Nishant Joshi said. "They’ve been arrested for unrelated crimes. We’re going to further our investigation."

Joshi said investigators believe the group may be responsible for similar crimes in other cities in addition to Alameda.

The chief said technology helped authorities develop leads and locate a suspect vehicle, and officers were eventually able to take several people into custody.