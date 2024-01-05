Alaska Airlines flight out of Portland involved in incident, emergency landing reported

article

Alaska Airlines officials say they are investigating an incident involving one of their flights that flew out of Portland, Oregon on Friday.

Photos shared with KTVU show a section of the blown-out plane.

The website, Flight Aware, shows flight 1282 took off shortly after 5 p.m. and then circled back to the airport for a 5:27 landing.

A local news outlet reports a section of the aircraft blew out mid-air, causing the plane to make an emergency landing.

Exterior of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282s blown-out door. January 5, 2024.

Alaska Airlines issued a statement that said the plane landed safely back at the airport it had departed from.

Footage of the plane, apparently making the emergency landing, made its way onto social media.

National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on social media that the agency is investigating the incident and will provide updates when they become available.

Alaska Airlines' statement said they will share more information when it becomes available.

One person on social media shared a photo of the blown-out section of the airplane with the oxygen masks deployed. Their caption read, "Not great!"

A passenger told local outlet KPTV that people lost their phones when they were sucked out of the plane. The station reported a child lost their shirt due to "sudden depressurization." The report said everyone was OK upon landing, according to the passenger who was interviewed.

The flight, headed to Ontario, California, had 171 passengers and six crew members onboard, according to the airline.

