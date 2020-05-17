Albany cancels summer and fall events due to health concerns

article

Community events this year in Albany - including the Fourth of July celebration and the annual summer music concert series in Memorial Park -- have been called off due to health concerns created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the ongoing direction by public health officials to ensure social distancing, wearing of cloth masks when in public settings where social distancing cannot be achieved, and the restrictions on public gatherings, upcoming large-scale recreational events will be impacted," Assistant City Manager and Recreation and Community Services Director Isabelle Leduc wrote in a report that the City Council will hear when it meets via teleconference on Monday.

Also victim of the health restrictions is the city's biennial Dinner with Albany, an outdoor dining gala held on Solano Avenue. City staff will tentatively plan to instead hold the next dinner event in fall of 2021 if county health directives allow.

"While the cancellation and postponement of recreational events that celebrate our community are challenging, our focus and priority continues to be the well-being of our community and ensuring responsible behavior in line with directives from public health officials," the report states. "As such, the city will not be able to issue permits or provide for facility rentals for any events that would risk non-compliance with public health orders and/or the well-being of the community during this pandemic."