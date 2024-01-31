Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
6
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

AlCo sheriff's office seeks public help to find missing at-risk juvenile

By Gabe Agcaoili
Published 
Missing Persons
Bay City News
article

The Alameda County Sheriffs Office is seeking public help to find missing at-risk juvenile Brandon Gonzalez, 13, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, leaving his home at Bunny Court in Hayward. (Alameda County Sheriffs Office

Expand

HAYWARD, Calif. - The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to find a missing at-risk juvenile from Hayward.   

Brandon Gonzalez, 13, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home at Bunny Court in Hayward. He was wearing a black Champion t-shirt with cam pants while using a black scooter with green handlebars and light-up wheels.   

Although a teenager, Gonzalez has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, according to the Sheriff's Office.   

If located, call the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721. 