AlCo sheriff's office seeks public help to find missing at-risk juvenile

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance to find a missing at-risk juvenile from Hayward.

Brandon Gonzalez, 13, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home at Bunny Court in Hayward. He was wearing a black Champion t-shirt with cam pants while using a black scooter with green handlebars and light-up wheels.

Although a teenager, Gonzalez has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If located, call the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.