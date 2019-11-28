Alert gas station attendant helps police find missing Fairfield family

A gas station employee helped reunite a missing Fairfield family with loved ones Thanksgiving morning.

Sandra Young, 75, and her two grandchildren, ages 7 and 9, were found safe around 9:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station in Pinole, Fairfield police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said in a statement. They had been missing since Sunday.

An employee at the gas station on Fitzgerald Drive, told KTVU that she had just received an alert on her phone regarding the missing family when they walked into her store.

"Amber Alert came across my phone and showed a pic of the lady and two kids, Barbie Liden said. "Two minutes later she walked in the door and asked if she could use the restroom."

She immediately called 911.

Jacobsen said the department would not provide any additional information about the whereabouts or activities of the grandmother and the two children over the past three days.

"It's Thanksgiving," Jacobsen said. "Please give the family the space they need and enjoy this holiday for what it is, thankfulness and family."

Young has been caring for her grandchildren since their parents died in a car crash.