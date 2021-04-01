All California residents 50 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

As of Thursday, all California residents 50 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But supply is limited – and some counties are having trouble keeping up with demand.

For example, Santa Clara County has had some supply challenges.

And as the state widens eligibility, there are not enough appointments for everyone in line.

Santa Clara County has a network that is capable of or administering 200,000 shots per week but a message on the county's public health website says vaccination sites are full.

And there are no new appointments available because of a lower than expected supply of vaccines.

Counties get supplies from the state.

The California Department of Public Health expects it will take weeks or even months to vaccinate everyone eligible because of limited and inconsistent supply.

People are being encouraged to check with county health or their health care providers daily – as new appointments will open up.

Meanwhile, Contra Costa and Solano counties already lowered eligible age groups because they had so many unused appointments.

At this time – more than a quarter of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine.