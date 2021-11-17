Alleged car thief drags Alameda County deputy, strikes another during chase

Two Alameda County sheriff's deputies were injured while pursuing a car thief who used a stolen vehicle as a weapon in his attempt to escape, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy was dragged by the suspect as he fled in San Leandro on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. The other officer was struck by the driver, according to authorities.

The extent of the deputies injuries was not immediately known.

The trouble began when the sheriff's deputies spotted a stolen Ford Ranger on I-580 at 11 a.m., a sheriff's spokesman said.

The driver ditched the stolen truck on I-580 near Carolyn Street, where he jumped from the freeway to the road below, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fought with officers and was able to steal another car, the spokesman said. As the driver fled, one deputy was dragged and the other deputy was hit.

The driver sped away on 580 again at 100 mph, the sheriff's office said and crashed at 98th Avenue in Oakland, hitting a couple of other vehicles along the way, according to the sheriff's office.

The unnamed suspect was injured in the crash and is in custody at a hospital.