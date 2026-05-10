Alleged carjacker arrested in Santa Rosa after dangerous police pursuit

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The Brief Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called just after 8:50 p.m. on Saturday to the area of 515 Fourth Street on reports of a vehicle theft, according to a department statement. The stolen vehicle was detected by Flock cameras about 10 p.m., allowing officers to locate the car and attempt a traffic stop. The driver of the car failed to yield, leading officers on a pursuit, during which the suspect drove aggressively and intentionally rammed two police vehicles before he was arrested.



A carjacking suspect was arrested in Santa Rosa after leading police on a destructive chase on Saturday night.

What we know:

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called just after 8:50 p.m. on Saturday to the area of 515 Fourth St. on reports of a vehicle theft, according to a department statement.

The victim told police he was delivering food for DoorDash and left his car running when he briefly exited. A suspect then jumped in and drove off.

The stolen vehicle was detected by Flock cameras about 10 p.m., allowing officers to locate the car and attempt a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the car failed to yield, leading officers on a pursuit, during which the suspect drove aggressively and intentionally rammed two police vehicles, according to the SRPD.

The arrest:

"The pursuit ended safely in a residential area after officers blocked the suspect's escape," the police department said. "The driver was taken into custody without further incident. No officers were injured, but several patrol vehicles sustained moderate damage."

The driver – later identified as Sergio Villalobos‑Espinoza – was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading arrest and assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon.

Santa Rosa police also noted that Villalobos‑Espinoza had been previously arrested at least 13 times for vehicle theft in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.