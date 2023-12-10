Alleged DUI driver in Benicia loses control of car, takes out power pole before catching fire

article

An alleged intoxicated driver was arrested in Benicia on Saturday, after he crashed into a power pole. The vehicle flipped upside down before catching fire, officers said.

Police responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a vehicle collision in the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road.

Police said the suspect was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped another car, then took out a power pole. The suspect vehicle came to a rest upside down off the side of the road before catching fire.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and the driver responsible for the crash was arrested, police said.