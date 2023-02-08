Alleged San Francisco synagogue shooter charged with hate crimes

article

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday.

Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes, including hate crimes, after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week.

Mishin allegedly entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled out a pistol. He then let off several rounds as the people inside sat stunned.

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," said District Attorney Jenkins. "My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

SEE ALSO: SFPD arrest suspect who allegedly fired blank rounds in Richmond District synagogue

Mishin was charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. The felony charges related to obstructing exercise of religion are hate crimes, prosecutors alleged.

If he is convicted of all charges, Mishin faces more than 10 years in prison.

The DA said that although charges have been filed, the case is still an open investigation.