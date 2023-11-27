Amazon offering 'extra security' during holiday shopping

As holiday shopping intensifies, Amazon announced it's offering extra security measures for customers worried about safeguarding their holiday packages.

The online shopping giant has put in place different technologies, including the option of tracking your package and how many stops it is from your delivery destination.

You can also check when it will be delivered, and choose the day you want it to be delivered.

Other security measures include picking up packages stored at Amazon lockers, including Whole Foods stores.

Amazon expects a holiday shopping rush this year. The company hired 30 seasonal workers for its fulfillment center in Richmond and 30,000 across California.