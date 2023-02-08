Expand / Collapse search

Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato

By KTVU staff
Published 
Novato
KTVU FOX 2

Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato

An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.

NOVATO, Calif. - Video from Highway 37 in Novato showed the aftermath of an Amazon truck fire Tuesday evening.

Officials said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and the 101 connector.

Images show a skeleton of a truck that officials say is a complete loss.

Early reports indicate the fire started in the engine.

The truck had no packages inside and nobody was hurt, authorities said.

United flight lands in San Diego after device aboard catches fire