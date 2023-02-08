Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato

Video from Highway 37 in Novato showed the aftermath of an Amazon truck fire Tuesday evening.

Officials said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and the 101 connector.

Images show a skeleton of a truck that officials say is a complete loss.

Early reports indicate the fire started in the engine.

The truck had no packages inside and nobody was hurt, authorities said.

