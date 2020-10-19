AMC Theaters offers private movie screenings starting at $99

article

Afraid of going back to the movie theater because of the pandemic? Well, AMC Theatres has a great deal for you!

Starting at $99 plus tax, groups of up to 20 people can enjoy private movie screenings of a range of movies for you and your friends.

RELATED: AMC Theatres reopening Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie tickets

Here's the deal: The cost starts at $99 to rent older films and new releases are a bit more between $149 and $349, depending on the movie and where you are located.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

According to AMC's website, popcorn and candy are not included, but you can order them ahead of time.

Advertisement

A microphone rental to welcome guests costs another $100.

Also, you can bring your own food, but AMC charges a $250 fee for that.

If interested in booking a private screening, you can fill out a form on AMC’s website.

The promotion is available across most of the U.S., excluding New York, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.