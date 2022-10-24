American Airlines ditching first class on international flights because 'customers aren't buying it'

American Airlines is getting rid of first-class seats on international flights because people simply are not booking them, an executive for the airline revealed this week.

"The first class will not exist on the 777 or for that matter, at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said during an earnings call Thursday.

The comment caused a stir because many observers assumed Raja was announcing a new move by the airline, but an American Airlines spokesperson clarified to FOX Business that Raja was referring to the carrier's announcement from last month pertaining to long-haul flights.

In September, American unveiled new suites and premium seating that will be available on upcoming Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which are set to make a debut in 2024.

"The quality of the Business Class C has improved so much," Raja explained on the call. "And frankly, by removing it, we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or most willing to pay for."

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report. GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXBUSINESS.COM