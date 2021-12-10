American Red Cross is seeing 'lowest blood supply' in a decade

The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for donations to their blood, platelet, and plasma supplies which they say have dropped to dangerously low levels.

"It's the lowest blood supply we've had in the last decade," said Ken Toren, CEO of the American Red Cross's Silicon Valley chapter. Toren says the pandemic has contributed to shortages across the Bay Area.

The usual blood drives at schools and workplaces, decreased during the pandemic. That's meant a 48% drop in new blood donors this year in the Bay Area, and the short supplies are coming at the time they are needed most.

The Red Cross is hoping people will consider donating blood as a gift to people who are in need.

At the Silicon Valley Red Cross Blood center, Alli Capek of Saratoga was sitting in a chair, donating platelets.

"For me this will be a little bit of a hard Christmas. It will be the first Christmas without him," said Capek, Referring to her stepdad Paul Davis got sick suddenly last January. Davis was just 54-years-old and had to go into the hospital.

"He had a lot of bleeding that was happening and so the platelets gave him a fighting chance to have the surgery that he needed," said Capek,

"In that moment when my loved one was sick, it really meant a lot that he had that...that was available to help him."

The platelets and the surgery, she says, helped Davis live for another two precious weeks.

Now Capek is helping others by becoming a donor at the Red Cross blood center in San Jose.

It's a gift needed now more than ever.

"We collect 40% of the nation's blood so we are the largest blood operation in the country," said Toren.

Regular donors are helping to maintain the current supply. Byron Hara is one of the heroes who has been donating his blood and plasma for some twenty years now.

And although Hara and others never see the faces of the people who receive their donations, the thought that they might be making a difference in someone's life is reward enough.

"It just makes you feel good that you can help somebody who really needs a lot of help," said Hara.

Capek says she and her family will be remembering her stepdad.

"Just be thankful for the people you have in your life and thinking of those who aren't there with you," said Capek.

Each donor brings life and hope to others in this season of giving.

BAY AREA DONATION DRIVES:

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2

Alameda

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alameda Community - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Alameda, 1201 Grand Street

Castro Valley

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 19230 Lake Chabot Road

Livermore

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue

Newark

12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/31/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

1/1/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

1/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

Oakland

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

Pleasanton

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34

San Leandro

12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., GATE 510, 1933 Davis Street

12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Creekside Community Church, 951 MacArthur Boulevard

_______________

Contra Costa

Antioch

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rotary Club Antioch, 4800 Golf Course Road

El Sobrante

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., FocalPoint Bible Church, 4950 Appian Way

Pleasant Hill

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane

Walnut Creek

12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bass Medical Group, 2637 Shadelands Drive

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge 1811, 1475 Creekside Drive

_______________

San Francisco

San Francisco

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Francisco Community Drive at Bay Area Metro, 375 Beale Street

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Francisco Blood Donation Center, 1663 Market Street

_______________

San Mateo

Redwood City

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association, 2421 Broadway Street

_______________

Santa Clara

San Jose

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 Bernal Road

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street

Saratoga

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12770 Saratoga Avenue

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Advertisement

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com and follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU or Facebook @NewsJana or ktvu.com.