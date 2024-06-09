Crews battle 50-acre fire in Pittsburg

At least two agencies are tackling a 50-acre fire in Pittsburg Sunday evening, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Just before 5 p.m., Con Fire reported being at the scene of a building on fire at 2225 John Henry Johnson Pkwy. The flames had extended to a grassy area and a vegetation fire response was launched.

At 5:30, a second alarm was issued to assist with structure protection, Con Fire said.

Cal Fire is now assisting, the agency said on social media.

As of 6:30 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been stopped.